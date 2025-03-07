Previous
365 rainbow vinyl 7 by elsieblack145
Photo 531

365 rainbow vinyl 7

Bleachers by Bleachers 😁

The tiniest moves you make
The whole damn world shakes
Call it a "Bloodlust crisis of faith"
Been changing enough for us both, babe
- Tiny Moves 💙
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
146% complete

