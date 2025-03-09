Previous
365 rainbow vinyl 9 by elsieblack145
365 rainbow vinyl 9

When thinking about which records I would take a photo of for the rainbow challenge, I knew the pink one right away...

Lover by Taylor Swift 💗

It's you and me, there's nothing like this
Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
