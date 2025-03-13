Previous
rainbow march day 13! by elsieblack145
rainbow march day 13!

In the Lives of Puppets, a book by one of my all-time favorite authors, TJ Klune 💚 (and thanks to his book In the Cerulean Sea I strated listening to 50s and 60s music and have loved it ever since! Especially Buddy Holy & The Crickets :))
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
