Today when we were driving to school they played a cool song on the radio I hadn't known before, it was Perry Mason by Ozzy Osbourne and then I remembered the song No More Tears by him and that song has been playing in my head the whole day since that 😂



I never wanted it to end this way, my love, my darling,

Believe me when I say to you in love, I think I'm falling here,

No more tears,

No more tears...