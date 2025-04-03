Sign up
Concert day!
Today my art school band and I had a concert at an art school in a town near ours, we played Páni kluci and Sandman and it was kinda nice :))
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream,
make him the cutest that I've ever seen...
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
