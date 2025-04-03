Previous
Concert day! by elsieblack145
Photo 558

Concert day!

Today my art school band and I had a concert at an art school in a town near ours, we played Páni kluci and Sandman and it was kinda nice :))

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream,
make him the cutest that I've ever seen...
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact