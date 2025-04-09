Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 564
My favouritesss
I made this wall and filled it with all my favourite artists, but lately some of them seem like they want to fall off 😂😅
Well my boyfriend's in a band
He plays guitar while I sing Lou Reed...
- Lana Del Rey
(Vicious, you hit me with a flower, you do it every hour...
- Lou Reed :-))
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
566
photos
7
followers
12
following
155% complete
View this month »
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
9th April 2025 10:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close