Previous
Next
My favouritesss by elsieblack145
Photo 564

My favouritesss

I made this wall and filled it with all my favourite artists, but lately some of them seem like they want to fall off 😂😅

Well my boyfriend's in a band
He plays guitar while I sing Lou Reed...
- Lana Del Rey

(Vicious, you hit me with a flower, you do it every hour...
- Lou Reed :-))
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact