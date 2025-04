Elsie puzzled

Today I was walking through the park from school, nothing special and then I see a box? With wheels? Moving BY ITSELF through a lawn? And I didn't see anyone who would be driving it, even from afar? I wasn't the only one looking at it, confused 😂 I have no idea what it was, because it wasn't even mowing the lawn, it was just driving through it...



