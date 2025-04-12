Previous
Full Moon! by elsieblack145
Full Moon!

I tried to take one of those photos where the Moon is still quite low on the sky and it looks really big because it is big compared to the things on the horizon (I think it's called the Moon illusion or something like that), but the Moon was too high on the sky and I also don't have a tripod, so I couldn't take the photo with longer exposure time because it would be messy. Watch out today - there might be werewolves in the forests! :D

Money, get away
Get a good job with more pay and you're okay
- Pink Floyd
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
