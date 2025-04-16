Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
Photo 571

The holidays are finally here! No school for a few days and I'm going to spend that time with my sister! I've been looking forward to this for some time now :))

This is a photo of a TV which is playing the Eras Tour movie by Taylor Swift

This night is sparkling, don't you let it go
I'm wonderstruck, blushing all the way home
- Enchanted by Taylor
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact