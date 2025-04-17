Previous
THE SLAV EPIC BY MUCHA!!! THE ORIGINAL! by elsieblack145
Photo 572

THE SLAV EPIC BY MUCHA!!! THE ORIGINAL!

So my sister and I went to Moravský Krumlov where the MASTERPIECE by Mucha is! The Slav Epic! It's a cycle of 20 large paintings depicting the history of Slav people. It is an absolutely breathtaking piece of art!

This is a teeny weeny little part of the last of the 20 paintings, Apotheosis of the Slavs. It is also probably what I looked like when I was looking at the paintings. I love Mucha!

I know life and fate are scary but I wanna be legendary
I'll fight the harpies and chimeras, the Minotaur, even Cerberus
I know life and fate are scary, but I wanna be l-l-l-legendary
- Legendary from EPIC: The Musical by Jay Rivera
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
kali ace
that would be amazing to see
April 21st, 2025  
