THE SLAV EPIC BY MUCHA!!! THE ORIGINAL!

So my sister and I went to Moravský Krumlov where the MASTERPIECE by Mucha is! The Slav Epic! It's a cycle of 20 large paintings depicting the history of Slav people. It is an absolutely breathtaking piece of art!



This is a teeny weeny little part of the last of the 20 paintings, Apotheosis of the Slavs. It is also probably what I looked like when I was looking at the paintings. I love Mucha!



I know life and fate are scary but I wanna be legendary

I'll fight the harpies and chimeras, the Minotaur, even Cerberus

I know life and fate are scary, but I wanna be l-l-l-legendary

- Legendary from EPIC: The Musical by Jay Rivera