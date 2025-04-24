Previous
by elsieblack145
Ok so basically this is the only usable photo I took today because I forgot to take any other one. It's an excercise we did in our English lesson, because we're currently doing the conditionals :-)

Now I'm haunted
- Haunted (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
