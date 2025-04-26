Františkovy Lázně

It already feels like summer so much! Today we were in Františkovy Lázně with my family and it reminded me of the book Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, because I read it once when we were here too. And that book is kind of a simmer book, so that added to the vibe!



Also there was a gig in the town, a band Drum For Fun was playing outside and next to them there was some kind of a market and even though I've never heard of them before, they reminded me of how much I love live music



Navlhlý tenisky já mám (navlhlý tenisky zas má)

- Tenisky by Drum For Fun