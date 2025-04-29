I took this photo a few days ago, but I really liked it and wanted to upload it anyway...



Come on now, try and understand

The way I feel when I'm in your hands,

Take my hand, come undercover,

They can't hurt you now

Can't hurt you now, cant hurt you now,

Because the night belongs to lovers,

Because the night belongs to love...

- Because the Night by Patti Smith (I discovered this song today or yeasterday and it's so good! 😁 Alongside with Billy Joel, I don't know how I'm just finding out about this now!)