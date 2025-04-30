This year's weather has skipped spring and went straight to summer! I'm not complaining, though...
I have discovered Billy Joel and so far I know just a few songs, but they are absolutely amazing!! I particularly love We Didn't Start the Fire! I don't understand how I didn't know him before...
Buddy Holly, Ben Hur, space monkey, mafia,
Hulla hoops, Castro, Edeel is a no-go
U2, Syngman Rhee, Payola and Kennedy,
Chubby Checker, Psycho, Belgians in the Congo,
We didn't start the fire! It was always burning, since the world was turning!