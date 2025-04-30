Previous
by elsieblack145
This year's weather has skipped spring and went straight to summer! I'm not complaining, though...

I have discovered Billy Joel and so far I know just a few songs, but they are absolutely amazing!! I particularly love We Didn't Start the Fire! I don't understand how I didn't know him before...

Buddy Holly, Ben Hur, space monkey, mafia,
Hulla hoops, Castro, Edeel is a no-go
U2, Syngman Rhee, Payola and Kennedy,
Chubby Checker, Psycho, Belgians in the Congo,
We didn't start the fire! It was always burning, since the world was turning!
30th April 2025

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
