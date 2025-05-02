Previous
Today is a BEAUTIFUL DAAAY!!!! by elsieblack145
Photo 587

Today is a BEAUTIFUL DAAAY!!!!

And we listened to "Cry for the Moon" by Epica, it was a holy experience

,,Follow your common sense,
You cannot hide yourself..."
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact