Love2dance! by elsieblack145
Photo 588

Love2dance!

So today my sister and I went to see Love2dance in Prague and it was absolutely amazing and breathtaking! I loved it soooooo much!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
