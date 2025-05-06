Sign up
Photo 591
So today we took a history exam at school and the topoic were Napoleon's wars so I had to listen to a certain song...
Waterloo, I was defeated you won the war,
Waterloo, promise fo love you for ever more...
- ABBA
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
