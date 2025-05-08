Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 593

So this is the Pilgrimage Church of Saint John of Nepomuk, but it's a miniature of it in Mariánské Lázně. However, I was there in reality too (in June 2024), and this is the photo from there! 😂😁 https://365project.org/elsieblack145/365/2024-06-22
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
