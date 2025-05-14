Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 599

Reindeer fur when enlarged 100 times (that's what the notes I made in the photo say, this is for school and I would definitely forget the enlargement)

Glaciers melting in the dead of night
And the superstars sucked into the supermassive
- Supermassive Black Hole by Muse
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
