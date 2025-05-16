Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
Photo 601

The same church from another point of view

Golden brown texture like sun
Lays me down with my mind she runs
Throughout the night, no need to fight
Never a frown with golden brown
- Golden Brown by The Stranglers
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact