National theatre! (Opera house) by elsieblack145
Photo 625

National theatre! (Opera house)

WE SAW THE SWAN LAKE AND IT WAS AMAZING even though I was a bit dissapointed about the sad ending

But it was my first ballet and I loved it!
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography.
