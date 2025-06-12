Previous
Next
mixing colours by elsieblack145
Photo 622

mixing colours

working on my seminar work (or how you say it in english) for art class and trying to mix the colour for sand, as you might see, I am not very good at that :)
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact