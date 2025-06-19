I have many other photos from today because we visited a million places, but I chose to upload this one because I'm really proud of it! I love visiting churches because I love the light in there (especially with these colourful windows) and the architecture and everything and I always take a lot of photos when I'm in a church or a cathedral, but thoso photos are usually pretty ugly, because I just can't get the settings right. However, this shot worked with the light beautifully and I'm really happy about it!