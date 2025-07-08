Previous
Slovenia day 2! by elsieblack145
Photo 649

Slovenia day 2!

Bled

And Pogačar won a stage today!

It's all just so familiar, baby, what do you call it?
Stupid!
Or is it... slow?
Maybe it's... useless!
But there's a cuter word for it, I know:
Manchiiiiiiiiiild!!! Why you always come a-running to me...
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
177% complete

