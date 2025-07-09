Previous
Day 3 in Slovenia

Today we were in Ljubljana (very pretty!) and then we moved to another acommodation in Portorož and I borrowed my sister's telephoto lens and it was really really cool and this is one of the results!

I have so many photos from today and I had no idea which one to choose

Anyway, it's really pretty here, I want to live here and we have just bought hot chocolate from a drink dispenser (that's what you call it according to lingea translate), it was 80 cents and it was delicious

But it's been a long time since I last saw the sea and this whole city is really beautiful and just the vibes are amazing, love it here!

Manchiiiiiild, why do you always come running on me???
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
