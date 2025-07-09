Day 3 in Slovenia

Today we were in Ljubljana (very pretty!) and then we moved to another acommodation in Portorož and I borrowed my sister's telephoto lens and it was really really cool and this is one of the results!



I have so many photos from today and I had no idea which one to choose



Anyway, it's really pretty here, I want to live here and we have just bought hot chocolate from a drink dispenser (that's what you call it according to lingea translate), it was 80 cents and it was delicious



But it's been a long time since I last saw the sea and this whole city is really beautiful and just the vibes are amazing, love it here!



Manchiiiiiild, why do you always come running on me???

- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter