Previous
Photo 654
Slovenia day 6
We went to Piran today and it was ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL I loved it and the vibes were impeccable and perfect. It felt like watching Call Me By Your Name and I loved it, definitely not the last time I was there :))
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
3
2
365
Canon EOS 250D
12th July 2025 3:44pm
Tags
piran
Lucie
beautiful!
July 12th, 2025
Elsie Black
@solarpower
thank you! ❤️
July 12th, 2025
