Slovenia day 6 by elsieblack145
Photo 654

Slovenia day 6

We went to Piran today and it was ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL I loved it and the vibes were impeccable and perfect. It felt like watching Call Me By Your Name and I loved it, definitely not the last time I was there :))
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Lucie
beautiful!
July 12th, 2025  
Elsie Black
@solarpower thank you! ❤️
July 12th, 2025  
