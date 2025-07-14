Previous
Slovenia day 8 by elsieblack145
Photo 656

Slovenia day 8

- Škocjanske jame today, really really cool caves in Slovenia
- we let our burnt skin chill out a bit for today before burning it again tomorrow by the sea
- taking photos in the caves was forbidden, and I wanted to rebel against it and take them anyway, but then I realized that I have no idea what settings should be used in a cave, so I didn't do it
- then we went to the sea in the evening and I took the swimming goggles again and it's so much better with them! :))


They will pray, curse, live, die
Never knowing their truth is another man’s lie
Eat, sleep, love, hate
Like a leaf blowing in the wind...
- They're Only Human from Death Note the musical has been playing in my head all the time lately
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact