Slovenia day 8

- Škocjanske jame today, really really cool caves in Slovenia

- we let our burnt skin chill out a bit for today before burning it again tomorrow by the sea

- taking photos in the caves was forbidden, and I wanted to rebel against it and take them anyway, but then I realized that I have no idea what settings should be used in a cave, so I didn't do it

- then we went to the sea in the evening and I took the swimming goggles again and it's so much better with them! :))





They will pray, curse, live, die

Never knowing their truth is another man’s lie

Eat, sleep, love, hate

Like a leaf blowing in the wind...

- They're Only Human from Death Note the musical has been playing in my head all the time lately