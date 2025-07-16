Previous
Slovenia day 10 by elsieblack145
Slovenia day 10

- by the sea today again
- in the evening we went for a walk around Portorož and for a dinner, which was absolutely delicious
Elsie Black

Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
