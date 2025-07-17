Slovenia day 11!

- went for a run in the morning and it was my LONGEST RUN EVER it was 3.5 KILOMETERS and it was amazing

- then we were by the sea again and it was clear and we saw some fish and the tiny little sea creatures and I collected some shells and I also dived for some sunglasses that somebody must have dropped into the water and that were on the bottom! And they were so pretty, looked like the sunglasses that Freddie Mercury has on "Mr. Bad Guy", but unfortunately they were also normal glasses at the same time. I mean the kind of glasses you wear when you see everything blurry. I don't know, what are they called in English? 😅

- we went out in the evening for piña colada, which was amazing

- and in the later evening, we played dice! 😁