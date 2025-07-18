Previous
Slovenia day 12 by elsieblack145
Photo 660

Slovenia day 12

- we were by the sea today!
- I dived for little sea shells and things
- played games
- skme Slovenian singer had a concert here, Severina, and it was near our accommodation so we heard it too 😂
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
