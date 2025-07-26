Sign up
Photo 668
At a cinema
My sister and I went to a cinema to see How To Train Your Dragon and it was amazing! Also, this cinema has some kind of special lights that make white things shine, so these are my shoes!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
668
photos
7
followers
12
following
