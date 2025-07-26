Previous
At a cinema by elsieblack145
At a cinema

My sister and I went to a cinema to see How To Train Your Dragon and it was amazing! Also, this cinema has some kind of special lights that make white things shine, so these are my shoes!
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
