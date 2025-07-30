Sign up
Pretty skyskysky and the work which is happening around our house :)
The men who work there listen to the radio Kiss and sometimes they dig with the rhythm, yesterday or the day before that they vibed to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off 😁
Shake it off, shake it off, off off off...
30th July 2025
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
