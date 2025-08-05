Previous
Sky! ^^ by elsieblack145
Photo 678

Sky! ^^

Out for a run todaaay :))

Whatever happened to all the heroes?
All the Shakespearoes?
They watched their Rome burn,
Whatever happened to the heroes?
Whatever happened to the heroes?
No more heroes anymore,
No more heroes anymore!
- No More Heroes by The Stranglers
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
