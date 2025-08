Bike ride with dad 😁

Still don't know what I was waiting for,

and my time was running wild,

a million dead end streets and

every time I thought I'd got it made, it seemed the taste was not so sweet,

so I turned myself to face me,

but I've never caught a glimpse

of how the others must see the faker

I'm much too fast to take that test,

CH - CH - CH - CHAAANGEEES! TUUUUURN AND FAAACE THE STRAAANGE CH CH CHAAANGEEEEES! DON'T WANT TO BE A RICHER MAN!!!!

- Changes by Bowie