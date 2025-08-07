Previous
All The Young Dudes by elsieblack145
Photo 680

All The Young Dudes

Started reading the 3rd All The Young Dudes book, I'm in love 😍 I just know that the sad ending is going to kill me though 😔😅

I try to laugh about it,
Cover it all up with lies,
I try and laugh about it,
Hiding the tears in my eyes,
Because boys don't cry,
Boys don't cry...
- The Cure
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact