by elsieblack145
Photo 684

Well, here is an "oops I haven't taken a single photo today" late evening photo for today 😂

Freddie, my beloved! ❤️

I'm a simple man,
With a simple name,
From this soil my people came,
In this soil remain,
Oh yeah...
- White Man by Queen
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
187% complete

