Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 685
From a bike ride again ❤️
Also I'm still reading all the young dudes and it's getting worse and my favorite characters are dying 😭 but it's still a literary masterpiece anyway
Once I had a love, and it was a gas
Soon turned out, had a heart of glass...
- Blondie
Also! Taylor Swift will have a new album!!! 😁😁
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
685
photos
7
followers
12
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
12th August 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close