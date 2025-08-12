Previous
From a bike ride again ❤️ by elsieblack145
Photo 685

From a bike ride again ❤️

Also I'm still reading all the young dudes and it's getting worse and my favorite characters are dying 😭 but it's still a literary masterpiece anyway

Once I had a love, and it was a gas
Soon turned out, had a heart of glass...
- Blondie

Also! Taylor Swift will have a new album!!! 😁😁
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact