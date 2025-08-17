Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 690

Finished reading all the young dudes today and as far as I'm concerned, there was life before atyd and life after atyd 🥹

All the young duuuuudes!
Carry the neeeeews!
Boogaloo duuuuuudes!
Carry the neeeeeews...
- Mott the Hoople
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact