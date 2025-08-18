Mariánské Lázně

And also there was a band called Crazy House Band and they played really nicely it was amazing 😁 reminded me of Divokej Bill, they played some of their songs, I haven't heard those in a while



Pozdravuj pocestný,

svět je malej, dokonalej,

pozdravuj pocestný,

svět je zlej, co když se nevrátí?

- Plakala by Divokej Bill