Previous
Mariánské Lázně by elsieblack145
Photo 691

Mariánské Lázně

And also there was a band called Crazy House Band and they played really nicely it was amazing 😁 reminded me of Divokej Bill, they played some of their songs, I haven't heard those in a while

Pozdravuj pocestný,
svět je malej, dokonalej,
pozdravuj pocestný,
svět je zlej, co když se nevrátí?
- Plakala by Divokej Bill
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact