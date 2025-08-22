Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 695

Kind of a chill day today 😁✨️

Ale volal Juarez!
Že máme kulomet nabít,
ten, jak štěká jako vzteklej pes,
a nenechte se zabít!
- Juarez by Divokej Bill
22nd August 2025

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
190% complete

