A new bench on one of our favorite spots! by elsieblack145
A new bench on one of our favorite spots!

- went out for a run today (5k!)
- then for a walk with mum and dad
- a really nice day today

I heard Freedom by Pharrell Williams in an edit on Instagram and it has been playing in my head ever since

We are from heat
the electric one
does it shock you to see
he left us the sun? LA LA LA LA LA LA
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
