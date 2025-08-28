Previous
Recoooords! 🎶❤️ by elsieblack145
Also, I discovered Suzanne Vega and her Solitude Standing and I LOVE IT!!! How did I spend 17 years of my life not knowing this album?! 😂

My name is Luka,
I live on the second floor,
I live upstairs from you,
Yes, I think you've seen me before...
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
