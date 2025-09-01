First day of school (I'm halfway through highschool!)

You got a lonesome road to walk

And it ain't along a railroad track,

And it ain't along the black-top tar

You've walked a hundsr times before,

I'll tell you where the real road lies - between your ears, behind your eyes - that is the path to paradise, likewise, the road to ruin!

WAAAAAIT FOR MEEEE, I'M COMIIIIING TOOOOO...!!!!

- Wait for me (reprise) from Hadestown the musial (I really wish to see that musical one day, but considering that it's in America and I'm in Europe... 😔😅)