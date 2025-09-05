First week of school done!



My sister got us tickets for Florence + The Machine and I AM SO EXCITED AAAAH and!! There will be Paris Paloma too!!



Also! This Sunday I'm leaving to a trip to Britain and I'M ALSO SUPER EXCITED FOR THAAAT aaah I love Londoooon



You hit me once, I hit you back, you gave a kick...

- Kiss With A Fist by Floreeeence!