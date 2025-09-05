Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 709

First week of school done!

My sister got us tickets for Florence + The Machine and I AM SO EXCITED AAAAH and!! There will be Paris Paloma too!!

Also! This Sunday I'm leaving to a trip to Britain and I'M ALSO SUPER EXCITED FOR THAAAT aaah I love Londoooon

You hit me once, I hit you back, you gave a kick...
- Kiss With A Fist by Floreeeence!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact