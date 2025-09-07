Previous
On our way to England!!! 😁 by elsieblack145
Photo 711

On our way to England!!! 😁

London calling to the faraway towns,
Now war is declared and battle come down,
London calling to the underworld...
- London Calling by The Clash
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
