On our way to England!!!

And I know just the song for this...



There'll be bluebirds over

the white cliffs of Dover...

(Florence + The Machine version)



We got stuck in a traffic jam near Frankfurt for EIGHT WHOLE HOURS at night so instead of a ferry at 4 am we managed to get in time for the one at 12, so at least we saw the white cliffs of dover (but I guess we would probably see those anyway, if the ferry left at 4, it would be at Dover by 6 and that is already light so we'd see them anyway?)



We were in Canterbury today instead of London because of the delay. It's quite a shame, because that leaves us with a lot less time for our plans for London (we were supposed to have 2 days in London including today, but we're going to have to make all of the things we were planning during one day), but Canterbury was absolutely beautiful! I just LOOOVE England, the houses and the telephones and everythiiiiing!!!