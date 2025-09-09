Previous
Oxford by elsieblack145
Photo 713

Oxford

Today we were in Oxford and Stratford and it was both SO AMAZIIIIIIINGG!!!!!

We saw Shakespeare's birthplace and in Oxford we saw Christ Church College where Harry Potter was filmed and it's really great! Also I love british accent 😁

Also in Oxford there was a guy busking and he played a song by a band that I know from Mike! It was Dire Straits, and the song was Sultans Of Swing!

You get a shiver in the dark
it's raining in the park
but meantime...
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact