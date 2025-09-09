Oxford

Today we were in Oxford and Stratford and it was both SO AMAZIIIIIIINGG!!!!!



We saw Shakespeare's birthplace and in Oxford we saw Christ Church College where Harry Potter was filmed and it's really great! Also I love british accent 😁



Also in Oxford there was a guy busking and he played a song by a band that I know from Mike! It was Dire Straits, and the song was Sultans Of Swing!



You get a shiver in the dark

it's raining in the park

but meantime...