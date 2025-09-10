Previous
Winchester and Hampton today!

I really liked the little flags there 😁

So we were in Winchester, the cathedrsl ther is SO PRETTY and then we went to Hampton WHICH WAS SO AMAZING and the paintings there? What do you mean?? REAL ORIGINAL REMBRANDT AND ANTOON VAN DYCK oh my god!!! And I saw them!!
