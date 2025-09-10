Sign up
Photo 714
Winchester and Hampton today!
I really liked the little flags there 😁
So we were in Winchester, the cathedrsl ther is SO PRETTY and then we went to Hampton WHICH WAS SO AMAZING and the paintings there? What do you mean?? REAL ORIGINAL REMBRANDT AND ANTOON VAN DYCK oh my god!!! And I saw them!!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
10th September 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
