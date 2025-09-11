LONDOOOON!!!

Unfortunately we only had one day here but that day was absolutely amazing! I loved it so muuuuch! We had a kind of tour around London and saw some of the main sights such as Big Ben (or more like Elizabeth's Tower), Trafalgar Square with Nelson's Column, Leicester Square, Chinatown and, wait for it, CARNABY STREET!!! (I have wanted to see it for quite some time now hihihi) We also bought some souveniers and I'm really really happy with the ones I got, for example I have a beer opener in the shape of Big Ben for my parents 😁



Songs playing in my head for rome reason today:

- Fucking Ada by Ian Dury & The Blockheads (because it's so british!!!)

- There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths (because if a double decker buuuuuus craaashes into uuuuuus to die by your siiiide is such a heavenly way to diiiieeee)

- Star Star by The Rolling Stones (starfucker starfucker starfucker starfucker star!!!!!)