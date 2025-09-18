Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 722

Ah, yes, the school has just started and I already find myself forgetting to take a picture...

...so this is from our today's physics lesson, because I needed the solution for when I'm studying for the exam 😂

Looow, keep your head, keep your head looow, oh, you gotta keep your head loooow, if you wanna keep your head....
- Chant from Hadestown
Elsie Black

Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack.
